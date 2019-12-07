Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951-1974. Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1951-1974 Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951-1974 Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951-1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4466 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 680 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

