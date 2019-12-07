Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951-1974. Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4466 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
752 $
Price in auction currency 680 EUR
For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
