Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1953 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,610,969
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1953
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1953 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search