10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 6689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)