Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 6689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
