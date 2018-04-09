Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 . Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 6689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • UBS (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950-2001 at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

