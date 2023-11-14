Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 3833 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

