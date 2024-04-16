Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951-1974. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1951-1974 Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951-1974 Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951-1974
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 11018 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Auctiones - October 19, 2014
Seller Auctiones
Date October 19, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1951-1974 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

