5 Mark 1951-1974. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 11018 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2012.

