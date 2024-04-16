Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951-1974. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951-1974 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 11018 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place August 8, 2012.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date October 19, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
