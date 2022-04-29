Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1950-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1950-2001 Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Bertolami Fine Arts auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place November 9, 2018.

Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1950-2001 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

