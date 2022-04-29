Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1950-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1950-2001
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Bertolami Fine Arts auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place November 9, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search