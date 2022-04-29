1 Mark 1950-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1950-2001 . Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Bertolami Fine Arts auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place November 9, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (4) XF (4) VF (1)