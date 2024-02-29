Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

