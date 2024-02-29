50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)