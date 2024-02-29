Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949-2001
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 759 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Möller (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search