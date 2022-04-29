Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1950-1971. Unplated (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Unplated
Specification
- Metal Iron
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1950-1971
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 . Unplated. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
