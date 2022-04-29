Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1950-1971. Unplated (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Unplated

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 Unplated - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 Unplated - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 . Unplated. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR

