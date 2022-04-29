1 Pfennig 1950-1971. Unplated (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1950-1971 . Unplated. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)