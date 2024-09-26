Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1950-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1950-2001
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

