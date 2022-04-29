Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-2001. 5 Pfennig blank (Germany, FRG)
Variety: 5 Pfennig blank
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . 5 Pfennig blank. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
