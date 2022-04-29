Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-2001. 5 Pfennig blank (Germany, FRG)

Variety: 5 Pfennig blank

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 5 Pfennig blank - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 5 Pfennig blank - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-2001
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 . 5 Pfennig blank. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2384 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-2001 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

