Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg

Coins of Maximilian I
coin 1803-1817 Maximilian I
Coins of Ferdinand
coin 1807-1811 Ferdinand
Coins of Ludwig I
coin 1826-1848 Ludwig I
Coins of Maximilian II
coin 1848-1848 Maximilian II
Coins of Ludwig II
coin 1864-1864 Ludwig II

Which Würzburg coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig II
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
 Gold $2,800 - 1 16Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1809
 Gold $7,400 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden 1803
 Gold $3,100 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden 1803
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1814 R
 Gold $17,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig II
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
 Gold $3,100 - 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the reverse
 Silver $110 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
 Gold $4,300 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Maximilian II
Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V.
 Gold $4,700 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1835-1839). Large letters
 Gold $6,500 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
 Gold $1,600 - 1 16Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1807. Coat of arms
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1827-1835). Small letters
 Gold $4,300 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden 1817
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden 1815
 Gold $3,700 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. Without the inscription "GWLM"
 Silver $120 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden no date (1817)
 Gold $2,400 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Maximilian II
Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V.
 Gold $3,100 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G.
 Gold $5,000 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1827-1835). Small letters
 Gold $5,300 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the obverse
 Silver $180 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1812 R
 Gold $6,100 - 1 9Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1835-1839). Large letters
 Gold $10,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1813 R
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/4 Kreuzer 1811
 Copper $35 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1807
 Silver $110 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/2 Kreuzer 1810
 Copper $150 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1808
 Silver $140 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1809
 Silver $65 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1807
 Silver $75 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/2 Kreuzer 1811
 Copper $40 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1809
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1808
 Silver $120 - 0 6
