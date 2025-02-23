Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Coins of Würzburg
Total added coins: 33
Which Würzburg coins are worth money?
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Gold $2,800 - 1 16
Würzburg, Ludwig II
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
Gold $7,400 - 0 13
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1809
Gold $3,100 - 0 23
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden 1803
Gold - - 0 0
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden 1803
Gold $17,000 - 0 2
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1814 R
Gold $3,100 - 0 16
Würzburg, Ludwig II
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
Silver $110 - 0 4
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the reverse
Gold $4,300 - 0 6
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Gold $4,700 - 0 12
Würzburg, Maximilian II
Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V.
Gold $6,500 - 0 8
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1835-1839). Large letters
Gold $1,600 - 1 16
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Gold - - 0 0
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1807. Coat of arms
Gold $4,300 - 0 9
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1827-1835). Small letters
Gold - - 0 0
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden 1817
Gold $3,700 - 0 22
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden 1815
Silver $120 - 0 6
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. Without the inscription "GWLM"
Gold $2,400 - 0 50
Würzburg, Maximilian I
Goldgulden no date (1817)
Gold $3,100 - 0 17
Würzburg, Maximilian II
Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V.
Gold $5,000 - 0 35
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G.
Gold $5,300 - 0 2
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1827-1835). Small letters
Silver $180 - 0 5
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the obverse
Gold $6,100 - 1 9
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1812 R
Gold $10,000 - 0 2
Würzburg, Ludwig I
Goldgulden no date (1835-1839). Large letters
Gold - - 0 0
Würzburg, Ferdinand
Goldgulden 1813 R
Copper $35 - 0 12
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/4 Kreuzer 1811
Silver $110 - 0 8
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1807
Copper $150 - 0 5
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/2 Kreuzer 1810
Silver $140 - 0 8
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1808
Silver $65 - 0 6
Würzburg, Ferdinand
6 Kreuzer 1809
Silver $75 - 0 4
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1807
Copper $40 - 0 12
Würzburg, Ferdinand
1/2 Kreuzer 1811
Silver - - 0 0
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1809
Silver $120 - 0 6
Würzburg, Ferdinand
3 Kreuzer 1808
