flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Kreuzer 1808. Without the inscription "GWLM" (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Variety: Without the inscription "GWLM"

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 Without the inscription "GWLM" - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse Kreuzer 1808 Without the inscription "GWLM" - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 0,43 - 0,68 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 . Without the inscription "GWLM". This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • WAG (2)
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Provenance Auctions - October 1, 2024
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Provenance Auctions - October 1, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Ferdinand Coins of Würzburg in 1808 All Würzburg coins Würzburg silver coins Würzburg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access