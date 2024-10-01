Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Kreuzer 1808. Without the inscription "GWLM" (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Variety: Without the inscription "GWLM"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 0,43 - 0,68 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 . Without the inscription "GWLM". This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
