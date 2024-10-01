Kreuzer 1808. Without the inscription "GWLM" (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 . Without the inscription "GWLM". This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2)