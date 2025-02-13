flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1808

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1808
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1808
6 Kreuzer 1808
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1808
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1808
3 Kreuzer 1808
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Kreuzer 1808
Reverse Kreuzer 1808
Kreuzer 1808 "GWLM" on the obverse
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Kreuzer 1808
Reverse Kreuzer 1808
Kreuzer 1808 "GWLM" on the reverse
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Kreuzer 1808
Reverse Kreuzer 1808
Kreuzer 1808 Without the inscription "GWLM"
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 6
