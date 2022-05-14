Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the reverse (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 . "GWLM" on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

