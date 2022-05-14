flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the reverse (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Variety: "GWLM" on the reverse

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 "GWLM" on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse Kreuzer 1808 "GWLM" on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 0,43 - 0,68 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 . "GWLM" on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Heritage - January 1, 2015
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Heritage - January 1, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 1, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Ferdinand Coins of Würzburg in 1808 All Würzburg coins Würzburg silver coins Würzburg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access