Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the reverse (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Variety: "GWLM" on the reverse
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 0,43 - 0,68 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 . "GWLM" on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 1, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
