Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
3 Kreuzer 1808 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,1 - 1,35 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 1811 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
