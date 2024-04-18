3 Kreuzer 1808 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 1811 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (1)