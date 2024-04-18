flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

3 Kreuzer 1808 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,35 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 1811 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

All companies 479
