Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
6 Kreuzer 1808 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,87 - 2,6 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 3735 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
