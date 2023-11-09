flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

6 Kreuzer 1808 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,87 - 2,6 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 3735 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

