flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the obverse (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Variety: "GWLM" on the obverse

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 "GWLM" on the obverse - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse Kreuzer 1808 "GWLM" on the obverse - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 0,43 - 0,68 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 . "GWLM" on the obverse. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 2881 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Ferdinand Coins of Würzburg in 1808 All Würzburg coins Würzburg silver coins Würzburg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access