Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Kreuzer 1808. "GWLM" on the obverse (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Variety: "GWLM" on the obverse
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 0,43 - 0,68 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Kreuzer 1808 . "GWLM" on the obverse. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 2881 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Golden Lion (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
