Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. (Würzburg, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 65
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1826)
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) with mark E.G.G.. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (16)
- Möller (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6607 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7343 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search