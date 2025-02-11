flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I Reverse Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1826)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) with mark E.G.G.. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5192 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Möller (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6607 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7343 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1826) E.G.G. at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price

