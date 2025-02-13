Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Gold coins Goldgulden of Ludwig I - Würzburg
Goldgulden 1826
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Salesno date (1826) E.G.G. 65 0 35
Goldgulden 1827-1835
Year Mark Description Sales Salesno date (1827-1835) Small letters 0 9no date (1835-1839) Large letters 0 8
Goldgulden 1840
Year Mark Description Sales Salesno date (1840-1848) 1 16
