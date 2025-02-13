flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Gold coins Goldgulden of Ludwig I - Würzburg

type-coin
type-coin

Goldgulden 1826

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
no date (1826) E.G.G. 65 0 35
type-coin
type-coin

Goldgulden 1827-1835

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1827-1835) Small letters 0 9no date (1835-1839) Large letters 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

Goldgulden 1827-1835

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1827-1835) Small letters 0 2no date (1835-1839) Large letters 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

Goldgulden 1840

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1840-1848) 1 16
type-coin
type-coin

Goldgulden 1840

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
no date (1840-1848) 0 6
