Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835". Small letters (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Variety: Small letters

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835" Small letters - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I Reverse Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835" Small letters - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1827-1835)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) . Small letters. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1592 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6433 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

