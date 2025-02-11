Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835". Small letters (Würzburg, Ludwig I)
Variety: Small letters
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1827-1835)
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) . Small letters. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HIRSCH (5)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1592 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6433 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
