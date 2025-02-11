Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835". Small letters (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) . Small letters. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) Service NGC (4)