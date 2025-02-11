flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835". Small letters (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Variety: Small letters

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835" Small letters - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I Reverse Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835" Small letters - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1827-1835)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) . Small letters. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
5310 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

