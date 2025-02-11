Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) "Type 1827-1835". Small letters (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) . Small letters. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5343 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)