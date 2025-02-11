flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) "Type 1827-1835". Large letters (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Variety: Large letters

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) "Type 1827-1835" Large letters - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I Reverse Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) "Type 1827-1835" Large letters - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1835-1839)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) . Large letters. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7333 $
Price in auction currency 820000 JPY
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
2557 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

