flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1835

Gold coins

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1827-1835)
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1827-1835)
Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) Small letters
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Goldgulden no date (1835-1839)
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1835-1839)
Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) Large letters
Average price 6500 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Goldgulden no date (1827-1835)
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1827-1835)
Goldgulden no date (1827-1835) Small letters
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Goldgulden no date (1835-1839)
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1835-1839)
Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) Large letters
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access