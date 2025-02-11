Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) "Type 1827-1835". Large letters (Würzburg, Ludwig I)
Variety: Large letters
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1835-1839)
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) . Large letters. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5345 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1835
