flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) "Type 1827-1835". Large letters (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Variety: Large letters

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) "Type 1827-1835" Large letters - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I Reverse Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) "Type 1827-1835" Large letters - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1835-1839)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) . Large letters. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5345 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
10115 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1835-1839) at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Ludwig I Coins of Würzburg in 1835 All Würzburg coins Würzburg gold coins Würzburg coins Goldgulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access