Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) (Würzburg, Ludwig I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1840-1848)
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (3)
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
4093 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3667 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search