Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I Reverse Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1840-1848)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (3)
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
4093 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3667 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

