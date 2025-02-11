Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) (Würzburg, Ludwig I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ludwig I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1840-1848)
- Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1051 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
