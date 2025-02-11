flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) (Würzburg, Ludwig I)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I Reverse Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1840-1848)
  • Ruler Ludwig I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) . This gold coin from the times of Ludwig I. The record price belongs to the lot 5346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1051 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction Künker - March 14, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1840-1848) at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

