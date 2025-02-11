Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden 1815 (Würzburg, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1815
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I. The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (6)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1672 $
Price in auction currency 250000 JPY
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2693 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2010
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
