Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden 1815 (Würzburg, Maximilian I)

Obverse Goldgulden 1815 - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian I Reverse Goldgulden 1815 - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I. The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1672 $
Price in auction currency 250000 JPY
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2693 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2010
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 at auction Goldberg - February 23, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date February 23, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
