Goldgulden 1815 (Würzburg, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1815 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I. The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (6) XF (7) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Künker (6)

Rauch (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (4)