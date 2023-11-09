Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
1/2 Kreuzer 1811 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,28 - 3,05 g
- Diameter 21 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 3737 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
