1/2 Kreuzer 1811 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 3737 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (10)