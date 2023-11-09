flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

1/2 Kreuzer 1811 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 - Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 - Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,28 - 3,05 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 3737 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - April 16, 2004
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date April 16, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Ferdinand Coins of Würzburg in 1811 All Würzburg coins Würzburg copper coins Würzburg coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access