Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1811

Copper coins

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1811
Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1811
1/2 Kreuzer 1811
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1811
Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1811
1/4 Kreuzer 1811
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 12
