Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1811 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,1 - 1,8 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 108. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search