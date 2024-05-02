1/4 Kreuzer 1811 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 108. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Сondition XF (5) VF (5) No grade (2)