Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1811 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 - Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 - Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,8 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 108. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Сondition
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 108 EUR
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

