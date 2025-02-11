flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden 1817 (Würzburg, Maximilian I)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
