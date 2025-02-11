Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden 1817 (Würzburg, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1817
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search