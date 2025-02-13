flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1817

Gold coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1817
Reverse Goldgulden 1817
Goldgulden 1817
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Goldgulden no date (1817)
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1817)
Goldgulden no date (1817)
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 50
