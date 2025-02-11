flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1817) (Würzburg, Maximilian I)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1817) - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian I Reverse Goldgulden no date (1817) - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1817)
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2024.

Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3849 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search

