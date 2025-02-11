Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1817) (Würzburg, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1817)
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1817) . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place December 8, 2024.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3849 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
