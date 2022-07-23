6 Kreuzer 1809 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 4326 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1) No grade (2)