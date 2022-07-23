Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
6 Kreuzer 1809 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,87 - 2,6 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 4326 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
