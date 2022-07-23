flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

6 Kreuzer 1809 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,87 - 2,6 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 4326 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

