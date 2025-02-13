flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1809

Gold coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1809
Reverse Goldgulden 1809
Goldgulden 1809
Average price 7400 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1809
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1809
6 Kreuzer 1809
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1809
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1809
3 Kreuzer 1809
Average price
Sales
0 0
