Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

3 Kreuzer 1809 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,35 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

