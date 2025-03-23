Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
3 Kreuzer 1809 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,1 - 1,35 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search