Goldgulden 1809 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 5077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)