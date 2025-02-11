flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden 1809 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Goldgulden 1809 - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse Goldgulden 1809 - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 5077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (5)
  • Naumann (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7236 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8270 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Naumann - March 17, 2013
Seller Naumann
Date March 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

