Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden 1809 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 5077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (5)
- Naumann (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7236 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
8270 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******

