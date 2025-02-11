flag
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. (Würzburg, Ludwig II)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig II Reverse Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1864)
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2941 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3652 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2020
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of Goldgulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

