Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. (Würzburg, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1864)
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2941 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3652 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
