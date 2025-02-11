Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. (Würzburg, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 1685 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (12) XF (2)