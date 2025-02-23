flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1864

Gold coins

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
Average price 2800 $
Sales
1 16
Obverse Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V.
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 16
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access