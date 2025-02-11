Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. (Würzburg, Ludwig II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,05 g
- Pure gold (0,0755 oz) 2,3485 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ludwig II
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1864)
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1948 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4382 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
