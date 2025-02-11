flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. (Würzburg, Ludwig II)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig II Reverse Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ludwig II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,05 g
  • Pure gold (0,0755 oz) 2,3485 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ludwig II
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1864)
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1948 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4382 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Künker - March 15, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction Künker - June 15, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 15, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Ludwig II Coins of Würzburg in 1864 All Würzburg coins Würzburg gold coins Würzburg coins Goldgulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access