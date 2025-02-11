Goldgulden no date (1864) C.V. (Würzburg, Ludwig II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1864) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Ludwig II. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (9)