Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. (Würzburg, Maximilian II)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian II Reverse Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 215

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1848-1850)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II. The record price belongs to the lot 5349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4183 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - March 14, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - March 14, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - October 2, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 2, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

