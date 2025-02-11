Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. (Würzburg, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 215
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1848-1850)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II. The record price belongs to the lot 5349 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4183 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
