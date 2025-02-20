flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1848

Gold coins (Ludwig I)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 16
Goldgulden no date (1840-1848)
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 6

Gold coins (Maximilian II)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V.
Reverse Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V.
Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V.
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 17
Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V.
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 12
