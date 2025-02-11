Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. (Würzburg, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 215
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year no date (1848-1850)
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (8)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7430 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4028 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
