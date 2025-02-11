Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. (Würzburg, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (7) XF (4)