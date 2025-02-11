flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. (Würzburg, Maximilian II)

Obverse Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian II Reverse Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 215

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year no date (1848-1850)
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) with mark C.V.. This gold coin from the times of Maximilian II. The record price belongs to the lot 2316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7430 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4028 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Würzburg Goldgulden no date (1848-1850) C.V. at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

