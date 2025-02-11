flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden 1814 R (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse Goldgulden 1814 R - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse Goldgulden 1814 R - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1814 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 5337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Würzburg Goldgulden 1814 R at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
16338 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden 1814 R at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

