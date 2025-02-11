Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden 1814 R (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1814
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1814 with mark R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 5337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
For the sale of Goldgulden 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
