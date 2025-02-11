Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
Goldgulden 1803 (Würzburg, Maximilian I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,770)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Maximilian I
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1803
- Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4246 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
