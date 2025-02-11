Goldgulden 1803 (Würzburg, Maximilian I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

