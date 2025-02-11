flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Goldgulden 1803 (Würzburg, Maximilian I)

Obverse Goldgulden 1803 - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian I Reverse Goldgulden 1803 - Gold Coin Value - Würzburg, Maximilian I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,770)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure gold (0,0804 oz) 2,501 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Maximilian I
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Maximilian I (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Maximilian I. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4246 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - February 5, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 5, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Würzburg Goldgulden 1803 at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Maximilian I Coins of Würzburg in 1803 All Würzburg coins Würzburg gold coins Würzburg coins Goldgulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access