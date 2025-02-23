flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1803

Gold coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1803
Reverse Goldgulden 1803
Goldgulden 1803
Average price
Sales
0 0
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 23
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
