Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
3 Kreuzer 1807 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 1,1 - 1,35 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 9, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

