Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

3 Kreuzer 1807 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,35 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 9, 2017.

Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Via - November 6, 2023
Seller Via
Date November 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

