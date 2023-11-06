3 Kreuzer 1807 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 3 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 9, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (2)