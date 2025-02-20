flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

Coins of Würzburg 1807

Gold coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1807
Reverse Goldgulden 1807
Goldgulden 1807 Coat of arms
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1807
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1807
6 Kreuzer 1807
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1807
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1807
3 Kreuzer 1807
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 4
