6 Kreuzer 1807 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 3732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (3) No grade (2)