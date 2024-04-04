flag
Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

6 Kreuzer 1807 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1807 - Silver Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,87 - 2,6 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 3732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Würzburg Coin catalog of Ferdinand Coins of Würzburg in 1807 All Würzburg coins Würzburg silver coins Würzburg coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access