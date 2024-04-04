6 Kreuzer 1807 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,87 - 2,6 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 6 Kreuzer 1807 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 3732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
