Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864

1/2 Kreuzer 1810 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 - Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 - Coin Value - Würzburg, Ferdinand

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,28 - 3,05 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Würzburg
  • Period Ferdinand
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
  • Mint Würzburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 10073 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
