1/2 Kreuzer 1810 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 10073 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (1)