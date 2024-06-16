Würzburg Period: 1803-1864 1803-1864
1/2 Kreuzer 1810 (Würzburg, Ferdinand)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,28 - 3,05 g
- Diameter 21 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Würzburg
- Period Ferdinand
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand (Grand Duke of Würzburg)
- Mint Würzburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Würzburg 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand. The record price belongs to the lot 10073 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search